Left Menu

AFI Implements SRY Gene Testing to Elevate Women's Sports Integrity

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) plans to introduce SRY Gene testing in national competitions to ensure only biological females compete in women's categories. This follows World Athletics' directive and aims to maintain fair competition. High-performance directors were also appointed and new initiatives announced to boost Indian athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:09 IST
AFI Implements SRY Gene Testing to Elevate Women's Sports Integrity
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is set to introduce the SRY Gene Test across national competitions to guarantee that only biological females participate in women's categories, adhering to a mandate set by World Athletics. This initiative aims to foster fair play within Indian athletics.

During its Executive Council meeting in Port Blair, the AFI also approved DNA testing for future athletes under research and development. Confidentiality of records will be maintained, ensuring the privacy of those involved. The incorporation of SRY testing is planned for the National Inter-State Championships in July 2024, pending logistical arrangements.

With the aim of bolstering athletics in India, the AFI announced the appointment of two High Performance Directors and launched several efforts, including accreditation of sports academies and organizing district-level runs, to cultivate athletic talent nation-wide. Additionally, Adille Sumariwalla has been nominated to potentially contest for the World Athletics President position in 2027.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026