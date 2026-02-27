AFI Implements SRY Gene Testing to Elevate Women's Sports Integrity

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is set to introduce the SRY Gene Test across national competitions to guarantee that only biological females participate in women's categories, adhering to a mandate set by World Athletics. This initiative aims to foster fair play within Indian athletics.

During its Executive Council meeting in Port Blair, the AFI also approved DNA testing for future athletes under research and development. Confidentiality of records will be maintained, ensuring the privacy of those involved. The incorporation of SRY testing is planned for the National Inter-State Championships in July 2024, pending logistical arrangements.

With the aim of bolstering athletics in India, the AFI announced the appointment of two High Performance Directors and launched several efforts, including accreditation of sports academies and organizing district-level runs, to cultivate athletic talent nation-wide. Additionally, Adille Sumariwalla has been nominated to potentially contest for the World Athletics President position in 2027.