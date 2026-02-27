Rinku Singh Loses His Inspirational Father

Rinku Singh, a distinguished Indian cricketer, mourns the loss of his father, Khanchand Singh, who succumbed to advanced-stage liver cancer early Friday in Greater Noida.

Khanchand Singh had been battling the illness for an extended period, according to Dr. Sunil Kumar, a spokesperson for Yatharth Hospital where he was treated. Rinku, part of India's T20 World Cup contingent, had returned home during the tournament to be with his father.

Pending on ventilator support, Khanchand's condition worsened, prompting Rinku to attend to family duties. High-profile personalities, including local MLA Anil Parashar, attended the cremation to pay their respects to Khanchand, who was revered for his dedication to his son's ambitions, despite financial challenges in their Aligarh household.