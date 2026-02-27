New Zealand's Semifinal Hopes Hinge on Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka
New Zealand cricket captain Mitchell Santner reflects on their defeat to England, which jeopardizes their semifinal hopes. England's victory gives Pakistan a chance to overtake New Zealand by securing a big win against Sri Lanka. England's Harry Brook praises Reehan Ahmed's standout performance in the match.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
New Zealand's chances of securing a place in the semifinals took a hit after a four-wicket defeat to England. Captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged the team's missed opportunities in the match, noting that achieving a higher score could have altered the outcome.
England, already through to the semifinals, ensured Pakistan remains in the race. Pakistan must accelerate past New Zealand with a decisive win against Sri Lanka to make the semifinals on run rate.
Harry Brook, England's captain, commended emerging player Reehan Ahmed for his impressive performance, both in bowling and batting. Despite a subdued show from veteran Jos Buttler, Brook is confident in Buttler's ability to bounce back in upcoming matches.
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Pakistan's Security Reviewed Amid Regional Turmoil
Operation Ghazab Lil Haq: Pakistan's Retaliation Against Afghan Taliban
Global Protests Erupt After Khamenei's Death: Unrest in Pakistan and Iraq
Chaos in Pakistan: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination
Diplomatic Delays: Pakistan's PM Visit to Russia Postponed