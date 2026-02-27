Left Menu

New Zealand's Semifinal Hopes Hinge on Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

New Zealand cricket captain Mitchell Santner reflects on their defeat to England, which jeopardizes their semifinal hopes. England's victory gives Pakistan a chance to overtake New Zealand by securing a big win against Sri Lanka. England's Harry Brook praises Reehan Ahmed's standout performance in the match.

Updated: 27-02-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:18 IST
New Zealand's chances of securing a place in the semifinals took a hit after a four-wicket defeat to England. Captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged the team's missed opportunities in the match, noting that achieving a higher score could have altered the outcome.

England, already through to the semifinals, ensured Pakistan remains in the race. Pakistan must accelerate past New Zealand with a decisive win against Sri Lanka to make the semifinals on run rate.

Harry Brook, England's captain, commended emerging player Reehan Ahmed for his impressive performance, both in bowling and batting. Despite a subdued show from veteran Jos Buttler, Brook is confident in Buttler's ability to bounce back in upcoming matches.

