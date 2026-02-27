New Zealand's Semifinal Hopes Hinge on Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

New Zealand's chances of securing a place in the semifinals took a hit after a four-wicket defeat to England. Captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged the team's missed opportunities in the match, noting that achieving a higher score could have altered the outcome.

England, already through to the semifinals, ensured Pakistan remains in the race. Pakistan must accelerate past New Zealand with a decisive win against Sri Lanka to make the semifinals on run rate.

Harry Brook, England's captain, commended emerging player Reehan Ahmed for his impressive performance, both in bowling and batting. Despite a subdued show from veteran Jos Buttler, Brook is confident in Buttler's ability to bounce back in upcoming matches.