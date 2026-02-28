Indian Railways Triumph in 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the Sama Indoor Stadium in Vadodara, Indian Railways emerged victorious in the 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship, defeating Maharashtra 49-31 in the finale.

Guided by Sunil Kumar, a stalwart in the Pro Kabaddi League, Railways demonstrated strategic prowess, trumping 29 teams divided into eight pools. Their path to the title saw impressive wins over Chandigarh and Karnataka, culminating in a dominant display against Maharashtra, who were led by the Pro Kabaddi League talent Aslam Inamdar.

The climactic final saw Railways' raiding and defensive units sync seamlessly, with Pankaj Mohite securing 12 raid points and Ashu Malik, who plays for Dabang Delhi K.C., adding eight. Their defense applied relentless pressure with 14 tackle points, securing their victory with an 18-point gap.