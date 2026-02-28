Left Menu

Pakistan's Must-Win Clash: A Nail-biting T20 Showdown Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka elected to field after winning the toss against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match. Pakistan faces a tough challenge, needing a big win to reach the semifinals. Both teams made strategic changes to their line-ups for this crucial game.

Pallekele | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:50 IST
In a crucial T20 World Cup match, Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to field against Pakistan. Despite being eliminated from the race to the semifinals, Sri Lanka aims to challenge Pakistan, who face a massive task to qualify for the next stage.

Pakistan's route to the semifinals involves a daunting requirement: they must win by at least 64 runs in order to overtake New Zealand's Net Run Rate. With this mission at hand, Pakistan has restructured their team by bringing in Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, and Abrar Ahmed, leaving out senior players like Babar Azam.

Sri Lanka, although out of semifinal contention, has modified their roster as well, substituting Kamil Mishara and Janith Liyanage for Kusal Mendis and Dushan Hemantha. The outcome of this match could dramatically reshape the standings in Group 2.

