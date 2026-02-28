Pakistan's Must-Win Clash: A Nail-biting T20 Showdown Against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka elected to field after winning the toss against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match. Pakistan faces a tough challenge, needing a big win to reach the semifinals. Both teams made strategic changes to their line-ups for this crucial game.
In a crucial T20 World Cup match, Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to field against Pakistan. Despite being eliminated from the race to the semifinals, Sri Lanka aims to challenge Pakistan, who face a massive task to qualify for the next stage.
Pakistan's route to the semifinals involves a daunting requirement: they must win by at least 64 runs in order to overtake New Zealand's Net Run Rate. With this mission at hand, Pakistan has restructured their team by bringing in Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, and Abrar Ahmed, leaving out senior players like Babar Azam.
Sri Lanka, although out of semifinal contention, has modified their roster as well, substituting Kamil Mishara and Janith Liyanage for Kusal Mendis and Dushan Hemantha. The outcome of this match could dramatically reshape the standings in Group 2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Already qualified for semifinals, England beat New Zealand by four wickets to top Super Eights Group 2 of T20 World Cup.
Proteas Dominate to Maintain Unbeaten Streak and Eye Semifinals
Harry Brook Leads England to Semifinals with Stellar Century
Harry Brook Powers England Into T20 World Cup Semifinals
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in Super Eights match to take big step towards T20 World Cup semifinals. Lanka knocked out.