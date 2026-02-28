Mohun Bagan's Spectacular Victory in Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a stunning 5-1 win against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Indian Super League Kolkata derby held at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.

An impressive performance from Robson Azevedo, who was named Player of the Match, guided the Mariners back to the table's summit with nine points, overtaking Jamshedpur FC on goal difference. Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting languished at the bottom with no points.

The match commenced with dynamism as Mohun Bagan quickly gained momentum. Despite Mohammedan taking an early lead, the Mariners responded decisively, led by Azevedo's double and goals from Jamie Maclaren and Dimitri Petratos, reinforcing a dominant display from the hosts.