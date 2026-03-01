Left Menu

Fred Rutten Takes Charge: Leading Curacao to Their First World Cup

Fred Rutten is appointed as the new coach of Curacao's national football team, taking over from Dick Advocaat. Advocat, due to personal reasons, recommended Rutten who is now leading the team to their first World Cup. Curacao, the smallest nation to qualify, faces formidable opponents in the group stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:38 IST
Fred Rutten has been named the new coach for Curacao's national football team, following the resignation of Dick Advocaat. Advocaat stepped down to care for his ailing daughter, recommending Rutten as his successor. Curacao will be participating in their first-ever World Cup finals in June.

Curacao will face strong competition in Group E against teams like Ecuador, Germany, and the Ivory Coast. Rutten, who shares a good rapport with Advocaat, plans to continue the successful strategies implemented by his predecessor, ensuring continuity for the team.

The team, with mostly Dutch-born players, will have their official presentation for Rutten in Curacao before playing friendly matches in Australia. Their World Cup debut match is scheduled against Germany in Houston on June 14.

