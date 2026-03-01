Diplomatic Delays: Pakistan's PM Visit to Russia Postponed

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's planned visit to Russia, originally slated for March 3-5, has been postponed amidst rising regional tensions.

The Russian state news agency TASS reported the delay, citing an unnamed source without providing specific details on the regional issues influencing the decision.

Russia has called upon both Afghanistan and Pakistan to cease cross-border hostilities and address their disagreements through diplomatic dialogue.

