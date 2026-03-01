Left Menu

Court Orders Action in Tragic Suicide Case Involving Alleged Blackmail

Following a court order, a case was registered against a woman and her husband after a young man, Gaurav Chauhan, died by suicide. The man's mother, Geeta Devi, alleged her son was exploited and blackmailed into a relationship. The court has sought an investigation report from the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:19 IST
Court Orders Action in Tragic Suicide Case Involving Alleged Blackmail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court has ordered a case to be registered against a woman and her husband after a young man committed suicide, citing sexual exploitation and blackmail, police reported on Sunday.

The Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Anamika Chauhan instructed the police to act under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Priyanka Chauhan and her husband, Jitendra Chauhan, both from Godma village. The directive follows a petition filed on January 20 by Geeta Devi, the mother of the deceased, Gaurav Chauhan.

According to police, Gaurav Chauhan, aged 20, tragically took his own life on December 12, 2025. The family claims that he was coerced into a relationship and later blackmailed through secretly recorded material. Investigations continue following the registration of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

 India
2
Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026