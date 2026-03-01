Court Orders Action in Tragic Suicide Case Involving Alleged Blackmail

A court has ordered a case to be registered against a woman and her husband after a young man committed suicide, citing sexual exploitation and blackmail, police reported on Sunday.

The Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Anamika Chauhan instructed the police to act under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Priyanka Chauhan and her husband, Jitendra Chauhan, both from Godma village. The directive follows a petition filed on January 20 by Geeta Devi, the mother of the deceased, Gaurav Chauhan.

According to police, Gaurav Chauhan, aged 20, tragically took his own life on December 12, 2025. The family claims that he was coerced into a relationship and later blackmailed through secretly recorded material. Investigations continue following the registration of the case.

