JERA Evacuates Middle East Amid Rising Tensions
Japan's leading liquefied natural gas buyer, JERA, is reportedly evacuating its staff from the Middle East. This decision comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, according to Bloomberg News. Further developments are awaited as the situation unfolds, impacting global energy markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:17 IST
Japan's top buyer of liquefied natural gas, JERA, is taking precautionary measures by evacuating its staff from the Middle East.
Bloomberg News reports that this action arises as geopolitical tensions heighten, potentially affecting energy supplies.
Observers are closely monitoring the situation for any further impact on global energy markets.
