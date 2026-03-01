High-Stakes Showdown: India vs. West Indies T20 Clash

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the crucial Super 8 match against West Indies in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. With a semifinal spot at stake, both teams are under pressure to perform.

India decided to maintain their current lineup, demonstrating confidence in their team's consistency and performance. Meanwhile, West Indies introduced Akeal Hosein to the squad, replacing Brandon King in a strategic move aimed at strengthening their chances.

The match lineup for India includes notable players like Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, among others, while West Indies will rely on Shai Hope's leadership and the skills of veteran players like Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer.

