Ryan Woodman Joins Wales for Crucial Clash Against Ireland

Ryan Woodman and Keiron Assiratti have been added to Wales' Six Nations squad ahead of their crucial match against Ireland in Dublin. The Welsh Rugby Union announced the changes on Sunday, following injuries to Rhys Davies and Taine Plumtree.

Woodman, a 22-year-old prospect from Dragons and former captain of Wales' under-20s team, steps in to bolster the squad. Meanwhile, Cardiff's prop Assiratti returns after an earlier withdrawal due to a calf injury.

As Wales prepares for the showdown, the team is also monitoring the fitness of flyhalf Sam Costelow. The squad is eager to break their 15-game winless streak in the Six Nations with a victory in Dublin.

