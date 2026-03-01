Left Menu

Ryan Woodman Joins Wales for Crucial Clash Against Ireland

Ryan Woodman and Keiron Assiratti have joined Wales' Six Nations squad for their upcoming match against Ireland. Woodman replaces injured players Rhys Davies and Taine Plumtree, while Assiratti returns after recovering from a calf injury. Wales hopes to secure their first win in 15 Six Nations games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:25 IST
Ryan Woodman and Keiron Assiratti have been added to Wales' Six Nations squad ahead of their crucial match against Ireland in Dublin. The Welsh Rugby Union announced the changes on Sunday, following injuries to Rhys Davies and Taine Plumtree.

Woodman, a 22-year-old prospect from Dragons and former captain of Wales' under-20s team, steps in to bolster the squad. Meanwhile, Cardiff's prop Assiratti returns after an earlier withdrawal due to a calf injury.

As Wales prepares for the showdown, the team is also monitoring the fitness of flyhalf Sam Costelow. The squad is eager to break their 15-game winless streak in the Six Nations with a victory in Dublin.

