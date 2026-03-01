Left Menu

South Africa's Transformation: From 'Chokers' to Contenders

South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad humorously responded to the 'chokers' tag, asserting confidence in his team's ability to handle pressure. With their previous World Test Champions title win, the Proteas are strong contenders in the T20 World Cup, preparing for the semifinals against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:11 IST
South Africa's Transformation: From 'Chokers' to Contenders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a light-hearted yet assertive response, South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, addressed the 'chokers' tag that has long followed the Proteas, especially amid broadcasts preceding their T20 World Cup match against India.

South Africa's victory over India in the Super Eights has positioned them as formidable competitors in the tournament, dispelling the past 'chokers' notion, particularly after clinching the World Test Champions title last year. Faced with questions about pressure ahead of their semifinal against New Zealand, Conrad humorously suggested the 'C word' could also represent 'cupcakes', an emblem of embracing pressure.

The Proteas, having finished as runners-up in the last T20 edition, remain undefeated, which fuels their favoritism. Conrad emphasized the importance of handling pressure, maintaining consistent preparation, and seeking a little luck en route to lifting the T20 World Cup on their home ground in Ahmedabad.

TRENDING

1
Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

 India
2
Tragic Accident in Bhilwara: Two Dead, Four Injured

Tragic Accident in Bhilwara: Two Dead, Four Injured

 India
3
South Korea's Women's Asian Cup Quest Amid Off-Field Struggles

South Korea's Women's Asian Cup Quest Amid Off-Field Struggles

 South Korea
4
Trump Boasts of Rapid Success in Strikes: 48 Leaders Eliminated

Trump Boasts of Rapid Success in Strikes: 48 Leaders Eliminated

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026