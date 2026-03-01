South Africa's Transformation: From 'Chokers' to Contenders
In a light-hearted yet assertive response, South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, addressed the 'chokers' tag that has long followed the Proteas, especially amid broadcasts preceding their T20 World Cup match against India.
South Africa's victory over India in the Super Eights has positioned them as formidable competitors in the tournament, dispelling the past 'chokers' notion, particularly after clinching the World Test Champions title last year. Faced with questions about pressure ahead of their semifinal against New Zealand, Conrad humorously suggested the 'C word' could also represent 'cupcakes', an emblem of embracing pressure.
The Proteas, having finished as runners-up in the last T20 edition, remain undefeated, which fuels their favoritism. Conrad emphasized the importance of handling pressure, maintaining consistent preparation, and seeking a little luck en route to lifting the T20 World Cup on their home ground in Ahmedabad.
