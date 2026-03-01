Left Menu

India's Challenging Chase in T20 World Cup

In a crucial T20 World Cup Super Eights match against the West Indies, India faced early setbacks in their chase of 196, reaching 45/2 after 5 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan were dismissed with minimal scores. Sanju Samson's quick scoring offered momentum, but India's position remained precarious.

In a tense encounter against the West Indies during the T20 World Cup Super Eights, India's pursuit of a 196-run target began on a rocky note. By the end of five overs, India stood at 45/2, having lost two early wickets in a must-win game.

Abhishek Sharma, after another unremarkable inning, fell for just 10 runs, and his cautious game from the start fetched only modest returns. Ishan Kishan also struggled to make an impact and departed after scoring 10, with Jason Holder dismissing him.

Sanju Samson injected some much-needed energy into India's innings with two sixes and a four, but his efforts were dampened when Abhishek was caught out by Shimron Hetmyer off Akeal Hosein. Samson teamed up with Suryakumar Yadav as the team sought stability. Earlier, the West Indies had posted a challenging total of 195/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

