South Korea's Women's Asian Cup Quest Amid Off-Field Struggles

In what promises to be a defining moment for South Korea's women's soccer team, head coach Shin Sang-woo is determined to lead his squad to victory in the Women's Asian Cup, despite numerous challenges.

Off the field, the team has confronted issues of unequal treatment compared to their male counterparts, particularly concerning travel and accommodations. This sparked a potential boycott earlier in the year, putting additional pressure on the South Korean Football Association to address these disparities.

Nevertheless, the South Korean team remains resolute as they prepare to compete in Australia, with their eyes set not only on winning the Cup but also on qualifying for the 2027 World Cup. As part of Group A, they will face Iran, the Philippines, and host Australia, aiming to improve upon their runner-up finish in 2022.

