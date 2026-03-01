South Korea's Women's Asian Cup Quest Amid Off-Field Struggles
South Korea's women's soccer team, led by coach Shin Sang-woo, faces both on-field and off-field challenges as they aim to secure their first Women's Asian Cup title. Despite past grievances over unequal treatment compared to the men's team, the players remain focused on the tournament, set to take place in Australia, with aspirations of not only winning the Cup but also qualifying for the 2027 World Cup.
- Country:
- South Korea
In what promises to be a defining moment for South Korea's women's soccer team, head coach Shin Sang-woo is determined to lead his squad to victory in the Women's Asian Cup, despite numerous challenges.
Off the field, the team has confronted issues of unequal treatment compared to their male counterparts, particularly concerning travel and accommodations. This sparked a potential boycott earlier in the year, putting additional pressure on the South Korean Football Association to address these disparities.
Nevertheless, the South Korean team remains resolute as they prepare to compete in Australia, with their eyes set not only on winning the Cup but also on qualifying for the 2027 World Cup. As part of Group A, they will face Iran, the Philippines, and host Australia, aiming to improve upon their runner-up finish in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Call for Renewed Dialogue with North Korea
North Korea's Women's Soccer Team Returns to Glory
North Korea's Next Leader? Kim Jong Un's Daughter Ju Ae Sparks Succession Speculation
US-South Korea Drills Aim to Bolster Defense Amid Rising Tensions with North Korea
North Korea's Strategic Arsenal Expansion: Implications for Global Diplomacy