Hannah Green Triumphs Again at HSBC Women's World Championship

In a thrilling conclusion at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Australian golfer Hannah Green emerged victorious for the second time, narrowly defeating a strong challenge from American Auston Kim.

Despite a turbulent back-nine filled with three birdies and three bogeys, Green managed to secure her win with a 14-under par total of 274, finishing one stroke ahead.

Kim, who delivered an impressive final round with a 67, couldn't overcome bogeys at critical moments. The tournament, part of the LPGA's Asian swing, concluded at Sentosa Golf Club, marking another achievement for Green in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)