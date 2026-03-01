Left Menu

Hannah Green Triumphs Again at HSBC Women's World Championship

Australian golfer Hannah Green wins the HSBC Women's World Championship for the second time, narrowly defeating American Auston Kim. Despite challenges on the back-nine, Green secured her victory with a final score of 14-under 274 at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:48 IST
Hannah Green Triumphs Again at HSBC Women's World Championship
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a thrilling conclusion at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Australian golfer Hannah Green emerged victorious for the second time, narrowly defeating a strong challenge from American Auston Kim.

Despite a turbulent back-nine filled with three birdies and three bogeys, Green managed to secure her win with a 14-under par total of 274, finishing one stroke ahead.

Kim, who delivered an impressive final round with a 67, couldn't overcome bogeys at critical moments. The tournament, part of the LPGA's Asian swing, concluded at Sentosa Golf Club, marking another achievement for Green in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

 United Arab Emirates
2
Israel's State Aircraft 'Wing of Zion' Parked in Berlin Amid Regional Tensions

Israel's State Aircraft 'Wing of Zion' Parked in Berlin Amid Regional Tensio...

 Germany
3
Transformation Begins: Inauguration of Bulk Milk Cooler in Melghat

Transformation Begins: Inauguration of Bulk Milk Cooler in Melghat

 India
4
Global Outcry: Controversy Over the Killing of Ayatollah Khamenei

Global Outcry: Controversy Over the Killing of Ayatollah Khamenei

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026