Hannah Green Triumphs Again at HSBC Women's World Championship
Australian golfer Hannah Green wins the HSBC Women's World Championship for the second time, narrowly defeating American Auston Kim. Despite challenges on the back-nine, Green secured her victory with a final score of 14-under 274 at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore.
In a thrilling conclusion at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Australian golfer Hannah Green emerged victorious for the second time, narrowly defeating a strong challenge from American Auston Kim.
Despite a turbulent back-nine filled with three birdies and three bogeys, Green managed to secure her win with a 14-under par total of 274, finishing one stroke ahead.
Kim, who delivered an impressive final round with a 67, couldn't overcome bogeys at critical moments. The tournament, part of the LPGA's Asian swing, concluded at Sentosa Golf Club, marking another achievement for Green in Singapore.
