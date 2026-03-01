Left Menu

Cuba Stands Firm Amid Visa Denials for World Baseball Classic

Despite visa denials for eight members, including key staff, Cuba will participate in the World Baseball Classic. The Cuban Federation criticized these denials amid tense U.S.-Cuban relations, exacerbated by an oil blockade. Cuba, once dominant in international baseball, aims to continue its legacy in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:03 IST
Cuba has resolved to participate in the World Baseball Classic despite visa denials for eight members of its delegation, highlighting ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Cuba.

The Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation condemned the denials as discriminatory and politicized, but affirmed their commitment to compete in an event they have been part of since its creation.

The U.S. cited Cuba's lack of cooperation on immigration enforcement as the reason for the visa denials, which included key personnel like the federation's president and a former star pitcher. Nevertheless, Cuba's preparations for the tournament continue, with their first game scheduled in Puerto Rico.

