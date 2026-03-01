India's Thrilling Victory Over West Indies Secures T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth
India secured a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a dramatic five-wicket win over West Indies. Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 was pivotal, helping India chase a target of 196 in just 19.2 overs. India will face England in the semi-finals in Mumbai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a nail-biting encounter at the Twenty20 World Cup, India clinched a spot in the semi-finals, overcoming West Indies by five wickets in the Super Eights match.
Sanju Samson was the hero of the day, recording an unbeaten 97, as India successfully chased the target of 196 in just 19.2 overs.
This victory sets the stage for a semi-final clash between India and England in Mumbai, following the clash between South Africa and New Zealand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- World Cup
- West Indies
- Sanju Samson
- T20 Cricket
- Semi-finals
- England
- Victory
- Mumbai
- Cricket Match
ALSO READ
Samson's Heroics Propel India to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
PV Sindhu Stranded: Ongoing Conflict Disrupts All England Open Journey
Security Concerns Halt Pakistan Shaheens Vs. England Lions Series
New Zealand qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup from Group 2 of Super Eights along with England.
Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England