India's Thrilling Victory Over West Indies Secures T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth

In a nail-biting encounter at the Twenty20 World Cup, India clinched a spot in the semi-finals, overcoming West Indies by five wickets in the Super Eights match.

Sanju Samson was the hero of the day, recording an unbeaten 97, as India successfully chased the target of 196 in just 19.2 overs.

This victory sets the stage for a semi-final clash between India and England in Mumbai, following the clash between South Africa and New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)