Left Menu

India's Thrilling Victory Over West Indies Secures T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth

India secured a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a dramatic five-wicket win over West Indies. Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 was pivotal, helping India chase a target of 196 in just 19.2 overs. India will face England in the semi-finals in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:04 IST
India's Thrilling Victory Over West Indies Secures T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting encounter at the Twenty20 World Cup, India clinched a spot in the semi-finals, overcoming West Indies by five wickets in the Super Eights match.

Sanju Samson was the hero of the day, recording an unbeaten 97, as India successfully chased the target of 196 in just 19.2 overs.

This victory sets the stage for a semi-final clash between India and England in Mumbai, following the clash between South Africa and New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

 Global
2
Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

 Global
3
Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

 India
4
Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur

Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026