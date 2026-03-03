Ohtani's Quest: Japan Aims for Fourth WBC Crown Amid Fierce Competition

Japan, with Shohei Ohtani at the helm, is set to defend its title in the World Baseball Classic, facing formidable opponents such as Team USA, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela. The event kicks off on Thursday, marking a high point in the sport's global calendar after the memorable 2023 edition.

This year, Ohtani, who has recently changed MLB teams and captured back-to-back World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, will focus on hitting rather than pitching. His strategic choice aims to preserve his stamina for another anticipated championship quest with the Dodgers.

Held from March 5-17 across Tokyo, Puerto Rico, Houston, and Miami, the tournament features 20 nations with the top two from each group advancing to knockout rounds. The U.S. team fields a star-studded lineup, seeking their first title since 2017, while Japan aims for a record-extending fourth championship.

