Left Menu

Will Jacks Shines as England's Rising Star in ICC T20 World Cup

England captain Harry Brook acclaims Will Jacks for standout performances in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, likening him to Shane Watson for equalling the record of four Player of the Match awards. With 191 runs and seven wickets, Jacks' all-round capabilities have bolstered England's campaign into the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:24 IST
Will Jacks Shines as England's Rising Star in ICC T20 World Cup
Will Jacks (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

England's skipper Harry Brook has lauded all-rounder Will Jacks for his remarkable performance in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, underscoring the youngster's resilience and tenacity.

Jacks' campaign has been compared to Shane Watson's, as he matched the former Australian player's record by clinching four Player of the Match awards.

Amassing 191 runs with an average of 63 and taking seven wickets, Jacks has been instrumental in England's semifinal qualification, as they prepare to clash with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sky-High Airline Fares Soar Amidst Middle Eastern Hub Closures

Sky-High Airline Fares Soar Amidst Middle Eastern Hub Closures

 Global
2
DMK Allocates Rajya Sabha Seat to Ally DMDK

DMK Allocates Rajya Sabha Seat to Ally DMDK

 India
3
Controversy Reignited: Bhujbal Denies Pressure to Arrest Thackeray

Controversy Reignited: Bhujbal Denies Pressure to Arrest Thackeray

 India
4
British Couple's Ordeal: Evin Prison Under Siege in Iran

British Couple's Ordeal: Evin Prison Under Siege in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026