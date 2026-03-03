Will Jacks Shines as England's Rising Star in ICC T20 World Cup

England's skipper Harry Brook has lauded all-rounder Will Jacks for his remarkable performance in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, underscoring the youngster's resilience and tenacity.

Jacks' campaign has been compared to Shane Watson's, as he matched the former Australian player's record by clinching four Player of the Match awards.

Amassing 191 runs with an average of 63 and taking seven wickets, Jacks has been instrumental in England's semifinal qualification, as they prepare to clash with India.

