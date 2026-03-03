RCB Returns Home: IPL 2025 Champions Set to Thrill Bengaluru Fans

After months of speculation and cooperation among authorities, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced that they will play the majority of their home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the upcoming IPL season.

The move marks a significant step forward for the team, which hasn't played at the venue since a tragic stampede following their first IPL victory.

RCB expresses gratitude to Karnataka's government, cricket association, and police for facilitating the return, emphasizing that the stadium is integral to the team's identity.