RCB Returns to Bengaluru: A Homecoming for IPL Champions

In a highly anticipated announcement, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), confirmed their return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for five of their home games in the 2026 season. This return to home ground followed extensive coordination with several stakeholders who shared the goal of bringing the games back to local fans.

The franchise stated that the remaining two home matches of their IPL 2026 campaign will be hosted at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur due to a prior agreement. In an official statement, RCB expressed gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the Karnataka Police for their pivotal role in facilitating the matches in Bengaluru. They highlighted the efforts to enhance infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season.

RCB's CEO, Rajesh Menon, emphasized the significance of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as more than just a venue, but as a place that embodies the team's identity. Menon acknowledged the fans' energy in Bengaluru as a constant source of inspiration for the players. Expressing appreciation for the authorities involved, Menon affirmed the completion of all necessary permissions to ensure RCB's homecoming.