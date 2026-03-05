India's Power-Packed Performance Creates History in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India's men's cricket team delivered a stunning batting exhibition in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, setting a record-breaking total. The team not only achieved one of the highest scores in T20 World Cup history but also equaled the record for the most sixes in a T20 World Cup innings, showcasing their supremacy in the format.

The innings was bolstered by an explosive partnership between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who combined for a 97-run stand for the second wicket. This stand became India's highest partnership in a T20 World Cup knockout match. Their efforts stabilized the innings after early setbacks, allowing India to post an imposing total of 253/7 in 20 overs. The 19 sixes, a feat matched by only two other teams in the tournament's history, mirrored the Netherlands' 19 sixes against Ireland in 2014 and West Indies' 19 against Zimbabwe earlier in the competition.

In total, India smashed 37 boundaries—19 sixes and 18 fours—placing them second for the most boundaries in a T20 World Cup innings, only behind Sri Lanka's 41 boundaries against Kenya in 2007. This performance highlighted India's growing prowess and depth in the shortest format, marking their sixth total above 250 runs in men's T20 Internationals—a record ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's five. Additionally, India's six-hitting in this tournament, totaling 88 maximums, leads the pack over West Indies (76) and South Africa (72). Despite this powerful show, England won the toss and chose to field first, securing a triumph over India's valiant effort on the scoreboard. (ANI)