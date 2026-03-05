Left Menu

Stranded West Indies Cricket Team Awaits Charter Flight Amid Airspace Restrictions

The West Indies cricket team is awaiting a charter flight home after being stranded in India due to airspace restrictions caused by international tensions. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) and ICC are coordinating to ensure player safety and manage their return. Some players may stay in India for IPL preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:55 IST
Stranded West Indies Cricket Team Awaits Charter Flight Amid Airspace Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Indies cricket team faces uncertainty as they remain stranded in India. This development follows their exit from the T20 World Cup due to a defeat by India. Strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran have led to airspace restrictions, complicating travel plans for the Caribbean team.

A charter flight has been arranged, with the Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirming its efforts to coordinate with the ICC to ensure the team's safe return. CWI continues to engage with players and staff to adapt to the ongoing security concerns in the Gulf region, reassuring the public of focused efforts on player safety.

Meanwhile, some West Indies players are preparing to remain in India for upcoming IPL camps. The situation highlights the broader impact of international tensions on global sports events and athlete mobility, as Zimbabwean players also face travel challenges.

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-US and European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bond selloff

GLOBAL MARKETS-US and European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bon...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Venezuelan gov't, Shell sign oil deals, state television says

UPDATE 1-Venezuelan gov't, Shell sign oil deals, state television says

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump tells Reuters US should have a role in choosing Iran's next leader, encourages Kurdish opposition

EXCLUSIVE-Trump tells Reuters US should have a role in choosing Iran's next ...

 Global
4
Swiss and EU vow to deepen cooperation on security and defence

Swiss and EU vow to deepen cooperation on security and defence

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026