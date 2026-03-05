Stranded West Indies Cricket Team Awaits Charter Flight Amid Airspace Restrictions

The West Indies cricket team faces uncertainty as they remain stranded in India. This development follows their exit from the T20 World Cup due to a defeat by India. Strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran have led to airspace restrictions, complicating travel plans for the Caribbean team.

A charter flight has been arranged, with the Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirming its efforts to coordinate with the ICC to ensure the team's safe return. CWI continues to engage with players and staff to adapt to the ongoing security concerns in the Gulf region, reassuring the public of focused efforts on player safety.

Meanwhile, some West Indies players are preparing to remain in India for upcoming IPL camps. The situation highlights the broader impact of international tensions on global sports events and athlete mobility, as Zimbabwean players also face travel challenges.