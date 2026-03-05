Stranded West Indies Cricket Team Awaits Charter Flight Amid Airspace Restrictions
The West Indies cricket team is awaiting a charter flight home after being stranded in India due to airspace restrictions caused by international tensions. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) and ICC are coordinating to ensure player safety and manage their return. Some players may stay in India for IPL preparations.
- Country:
- India
The West Indies cricket team faces uncertainty as they remain stranded in India. This development follows their exit from the T20 World Cup due to a defeat by India. Strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran have led to airspace restrictions, complicating travel plans for the Caribbean team.
A charter flight has been arranged, with the Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirming its efforts to coordinate with the ICC to ensure the team's safe return. CWI continues to engage with players and staff to adapt to the ongoing security concerns in the Gulf region, reassuring the public of focused efforts on player safety.
Meanwhile, some West Indies players are preparing to remain in India for upcoming IPL camps. The situation highlights the broader impact of international tensions on global sports events and athlete mobility, as Zimbabwean players also face travel challenges.
ALSO READ
Amit Shah congratulates Indian team on victory in T20 World Cup semifinals
Finland reiterates support for India's permanent UNSC membership as New Delhi welcomes Helsinki's interest in Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative
Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades
Cong wants India to blindly side with Iran, even China distancing itself from Tehran: BJP
T20 World Cup: India enter final with seven-run win over England