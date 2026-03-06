Leeds Manager Farke Faces Ban After Pitch Ref Incident

Leeds United's manager, Daniel Farke, has been handed a one-match touchline ban following his post-match confrontation with the referee after a 1-0 loss against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Farke, who received a red card from referee Peter Bankes during the incident, will miss Sunday's critical FA Cup tie against Norwich City at Elland Road as a result of the ruling. The German coach, accepting an £8,000 fine, opted to comply with the Football Association's sanction rather than risk facing a longer, two-match suspension.

Amid defending his actions, Farke expressed his frustration, citing his intentions were to query the lack of additional time. Leeds suffered another setback with a recent defeat to Sunderland, leaving the team precariously three points from relegation ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

