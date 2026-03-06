Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to set up 25 centres of excellence and 96 sports hubs, aiming to boost athlete participation in the 2036 Olympics. Necessary funds have been allocated, underscoring the state's mission to have maximum athletes represent India in the prestigious event.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled an ambitious sports initiative on Friday, aiming to prepare athletes for the 2036 Olympic Games. The plan includes establishing 25 centres of excellence and 96 sports development hubs across the state.
In his 2026-27 Budget presentation, Fadnavis revealed that eight high-performance centres for various sporting disciplines are already functioning, with plans to add four more. These efforts are part of India's broader ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.
The Maharashtra government is committed to ensuring a strong state representation in the Olympics, allocating necessary funds for sports complex development at various levels, including state, division, district, and taluka.
