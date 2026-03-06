Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled an ambitious sports initiative on Friday, aiming to prepare athletes for the 2036 Olympic Games. The plan includes establishing 25 centres of excellence and 96 sports development hubs across the state.

In his 2026-27 Budget presentation, Fadnavis revealed that eight high-performance centres for various sporting disciplines are already functioning, with plans to add four more. These efforts are part of India's broader ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

The Maharashtra government is committed to ensuring a strong state representation in the Olympics, allocating necessary funds for sports complex development at various levels, including state, division, district, and taluka.