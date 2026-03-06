Left Menu

Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

Shubhankar Sharma shot 4-under par at the Joburg Open's first round, ending up two shots behind the co-leaders. After a challenging season, Sharma earned his DP World Tour spot through Qualifying school. The Joburg Open remains significant for Sharma, marking his first tour victory in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:08 IST
Shubhankar Sharma
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In an impressive comeback, India's Shubhankar Sharma showcased admirable form at the Joburg Open, shooting a 4-under par before play was halted due to darkness. Despite starting with a bogey, Sharma rallied with five birdies, positioning himself two shots behind the leaders.

The 29-year-old golfer's road to the DP World Tour has been arduous, marked by a challenging 2025 season. However, his perseverance paid off as he reclaimed his tour card through the Qualifying school. Notably, the Joburg Open is a special venue for Sharma, as it was the site of his first DP World Tour victory back in 2017.

As the first round continues, local talent Luke Brown also made waves, hitting 7-under par through 12 holes. However, tough conditions saw him settle at 4-under after recording three birdies in the last six holes, aligning him with Sharma's score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

