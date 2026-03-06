Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

In an impressive comeback, India's Shubhankar Sharma showcased admirable form at the Joburg Open, shooting a 4-under par before play was halted due to darkness. Despite starting with a bogey, Sharma rallied with five birdies, positioning himself two shots behind the leaders.

The 29-year-old golfer's road to the DP World Tour has been arduous, marked by a challenging 2025 season. However, his perseverance paid off as he reclaimed his tour card through the Qualifying school. Notably, the Joburg Open is a special venue for Sharma, as it was the site of his first DP World Tour victory back in 2017.

As the first round continues, local talent Luke Brown also made waves, hitting 7-under par through 12 holes. However, tough conditions saw him settle at 4-under after recording three birdies in the last six holes, aligning him with Sharma's score.

(With inputs from agencies.)