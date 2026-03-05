Birdies and Bogeys: Highlights from LIV Golf Hong Kong
Anirban Lahiri from India finishes tied for 16th with a birdie-birdie at the LIV Golf Hong Kong. Carlos Ortiz leads with a 10-under score, followed by Dean Burmester at 8-under. Sergio Garcia aims to defend his title with a bogey-free performance. Key competitors include Talor Gooch and Younghan Song.
India's Anirban Lahiri concluded his round with an impressive birdie-birdie finish, wrapping up at 4-under and tying for 16th place at the LIV Golf Hong Kong on Thursday. Soft course conditions paved the way for low scores at the par-70 layout.
Leading the field was Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz, who shot a remarkable 10-under 60, marking the lowest round ever in LIV Golf. His consistent play featured nine birdies, one eagle, and just one bogey.
Close behind, Dean Burmester of Southern Guards GC finished at 8-under 62, while Sergio Garcia aims to retain his championship title with a clean, bogey-free 63. Other notable performances include Talor Gooch, Younghan Song, and Scott Vincent, all tying for third.
(With inputs from agencies.)
