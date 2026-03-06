Left Menu

Glenn Phillips: Hopeful Against the Skillful Bumrah

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips emphasizes that Jasprit Bumrah, India's top bowler, is human and can have off days. Ahead of the T20 World Cup final, Phillips discusses strategies against Bumrah's expertise and India's formidable team. The final's outcome could hinge on adaptability to pitch conditions and tactics.

06-03-2026
In the lead-up to Sunday's T20 World Cup final, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah's prowess but reminded everyone that the Indian bowler is human, capable of having off days.

Bumrah, lauded as his era's top bowler, showcased his skills in India's semi-final victory against England in Mumbai. However, Phillips believes New Zealand must remain adaptable and capitalize on Bumrah's rare missteps.

With close to 100,000 fans expected at Narendra Modi Stadium, New Zealand aims to secure their first limited-overs World Cup title. Success will depend on adapting to unpredictable pitch conditions and targeting India's bowlers beyond Bumrah.

