Glenn Phillips: Hopeful Against the Skillful Bumrah

In the lead-up to Sunday's T20 World Cup final, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah's prowess but reminded everyone that the Indian bowler is human, capable of having off days.

Bumrah, lauded as his era's top bowler, showcased his skills in India's semi-final victory against England in Mumbai. However, Phillips believes New Zealand must remain adaptable and capitalize on Bumrah's rare missteps.

With close to 100,000 fans expected at Narendra Modi Stadium, New Zealand aims to secure their first limited-overs World Cup title. Success will depend on adapting to unpredictable pitch conditions and targeting India's bowlers beyond Bumrah.

