Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Series Faces Indefinite Postponement Amid West Asia Tensions

The Afghanistan-Sri Lanka white-ball cricket series, originally set to take place in the UAE from March 13-25, faces an indefinite postponement amid mounting military tensions in West Asia. Sources from ESPNcricinfo reveal that neither Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) nor the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have released formal statements, but there is mutual consensus that conducting the series in the region is unfeasible.

As both cricket boards deliberate potential alternatives, logistical challenges diminish the likelihood of rescheduling the bilateral series. The series was to commence with three T20Is in Sharjah, succeeded by three ODIs in Dubai—marking Afghanistan's first campaign under new captain Ibrahim Zadran, following Rashid Khan's leadership after a group-stage exit in the recent T20 World Cup.

Simultaneously, the travel plans of numerous teams involved in the men's T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka are also severely disrupted due to airspace closures in West Asia. The West Indies and South African cricket teams, awaiting clarity in Kolkata, endured travel disruptions post their tournament eliminations, but are now scheduled to depart on Tuesday following logistical resumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)