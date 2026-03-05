Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Marks Shujalpur's Centenary with Development Boost

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 5 crore for development works in Shujalpur during its centenary celebrations. The funds include Rs 3 crore for a Nagar Palika Parishad building. Yadav highlighted ongoing efforts such as the Kisan Cabinet and DA hikes to benefit citizens across the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared a financial package totaling Rs 5 crore for development projects in Shujalpur, coinciding with the town's centenary festivities. The investment includes Rs 3 crore earmarked for constructing a new building for the Shujalpur Nagar Palika Parishad, a significant step reflecting Yadav's vision for urban development.

Addressing the virtual centenary celebrations, CM Yadav emphasized that this milestone is a tribute to Shujalpur's rich heritage and collective accomplishments. He credited Jatashankar Mahadev's blessings for the Nagar Palika's century-long service to the community.

The Chief Minister also used this occasion to extend Holi greetings, citing government initiatives such as the Kisan Cabinet and a 3 per cent dearness allowance increase as efforts to enhance citizens' welfare. Additionally, he unveiled plans for Krishak Kalyan Varsh 2026, underscoring the state's commitment to agriculture, with a recent cabinet approving projects worth Rs 27,746 crore to support farmers statewide.

