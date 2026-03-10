Left Menu

Clerical Blunder Denies Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez Doubles Opportunity at Indian Wells

A clerical error at the Indian Wells tennis tournament prevented Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez from competing in the women's doubles draw, despite them receiving a wildcard entry. Organizers apologized to both athletes and their teams, but the mistake was irreversible as the draw had already been finalized.

In an unexpected turn of events at the Indian Wells tennis tournament, organizers issued an apology to Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez following a clerical error that barred them from participating in the women's doubles draw. Despite being granted a wildcard entry, a last-minute oversight meant their names were not certified in the draw.

The duo, who reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals, were anticipated to make an impressive appearance, but organizers found the mistake irreparable since the draw had already been solidified. "We worked closely with the WTA supervisor to explore alternatives, yet no correction was possible," tournament officials explained.

The blunder left fans disappointed as they missed the chance to see the pair in action. Nevertheless, Williams and Fernandez will partake in mixed doubles, teaming up with Christian Harrison and John Peers respectively, in hopes of showcasing their talent in the ongoing competition.

