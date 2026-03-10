Controversy Arises Over T20 World Cup Trophy at Temple

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has publicly criticized Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav and ICC chairman Jay Shah for bringing the T20 World Cup trophy to a temple in Ahmedabad to offer prayers. Azad expressed his concerns about mixing religion with sports, stating that any sport or sportsperson should not be associated with a particular faith.

Azad, a former cricketer part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, emphasized that players and supporters come from diverse religious backgrounds, and sports should unite rather than divide. His views were somewhat supported by Congress leader Tariq Anwar, who argued that trophies should not be associated with religious practices.

However, Azad's remarks faced pushback from Congress MP Jebi Mather, who insisted that the focus should remain on celebrating Team India's victory. India's triumph in the T20 World Cup marked a historic achievement as they retained the cup by defeating New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)