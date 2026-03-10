Gujarat's Bold Vision: Transforming Into a Global Sports Hub

In a bid to bolster its status as a global sports hub, the Gujarat government has allocated Rs 1,331 crore towards transforming Ahmedabad into an 'Olympic-ready' city. Announced by cabinet minister Jitu Vaghani, the provision aims to support the state's ambitious plan to host and support international sporting events.

Highlighting the BJP government's strong commitment to nurturing youth talent and improving sports infrastructure, Vaghani detailed several projects, including the development of the SVP Sports Enclave near the Narendra Modi Stadium. This comes amidst aspirations for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, following Ahmedabad's selection for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The state also focuses on grassroots sports training, with efforts like the 'In-School' programme reaching over 1.29 lakh children across 230 schools. With large budgetary allocations and plans for world-class facilities, Gujarat is positioning itself as a leading sports destination.

