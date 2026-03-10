Left Menu

Gujarat's Bold Vision: Transforming Into a Global Sports Hub

The Gujarat government has committed Rs 1,331 crore to develop Ahmedabad as an Olympic-ready city, aiming to host the 2036 Olympics. Allocating over Rs 2,000 crore for sports and youth activities shows significant investment in Olympic-level infrastructure and grassroots sports training initiatives across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:28 IST
Gujarat's Bold Vision: Transforming Into a Global Sports Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to bolster its status as a global sports hub, the Gujarat government has allocated Rs 1,331 crore towards transforming Ahmedabad into an 'Olympic-ready' city. Announced by cabinet minister Jitu Vaghani, the provision aims to support the state's ambitious plan to host and support international sporting events.

Highlighting the BJP government's strong commitment to nurturing youth talent and improving sports infrastructure, Vaghani detailed several projects, including the development of the SVP Sports Enclave near the Narendra Modi Stadium. This comes amidst aspirations for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, following Ahmedabad's selection for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The state also focuses on grassroots sports training, with efforts like the 'In-School' programme reaching over 1.29 lakh children across 230 schools. With large budgetary allocations and plans for world-class facilities, Gujarat is positioning itself as a leading sports destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
2
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
3
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global
4
Protests Erupt: Congress Marches Against Rising Crimes and Inflation

Protests Erupt: Congress Marches Against Rising Crimes and Inflation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026