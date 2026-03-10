Indorama Ventures Open: India's Premier Golf Championship Returns to Ahmedabad

The highly anticipated Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship is set to return to Ahmedabad from March 12-15, 2026. The event, organized in conjunction with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will be hosted at the renowned Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club. With an impressive prize purse of US$300,000, the tournament marks a significant milestone as the PGTI's richest event ever staged in Gujarat.

Indorama Ventures, a leading sustainable chemical company, continues its role as the title sponsor. Their commitment underscores the company's support for sportsmanship and elevating India's golf stature. This year's championship will see 143 players competing in a stroke-play format spanning four rounds of 18 holes each. After the initial rounds, the top 60 players and ties will proceed further.

A roster of elite golfers, including India's finest and international stars, will grace the tournament. Highlights include 2025 PGTI Order of Merit Champion Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, among others. The international presence features talents like Jhared Hack from the USA and Matthias Schwab from Austria. The tournament symbolizes a monumental collaboration, further propelled by DP World's recent association with PGTI, fostering opportunities for players and promoting India's stature in the global golf arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)