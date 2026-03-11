Praveen Kumar Shines as India Dominates World Para Athletics Grand Prix

India's para-athletes showcased a stellar performance at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, with Praveen Kumar clinching gold in the men's T44 high jump by clearing 1.96m. The event saw significant Indian participation, as the hosts secured multiple medals across different categories on the opening day.

The Indian contingent excelled, sweeping the podium in several events, including the men's T42 high jump and the men's discus throw F11/F12. In the women's 100m T35/T37, Preeti Pal emerged victorious, adding another feather to her cap following her achievements at the Paris Games.

The competition featured 257 athletes from eight nations, with India fielding 219 athletes across various events and sport classifications, underscoring the country's dominance in the series' second leg of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)