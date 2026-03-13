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Iran's Soccer Team Defies Trump's World Cup Exclusion Suggestion

Iran's national soccer team has pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestions that Iran could be excluded from the World Cup due to safety concerns. The Iranian team insists it will participate, highlighting that FIFA, not the host country, governs the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:44 IST
Iran's Soccer Team Defies Trump's World Cup Exclusion Suggestion
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In a bold response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks, Iran's national soccer team asserts that it cannot be excluded from the World Cup, regardless of the host country. The team stated this on its official Instagram account, suggesting instead that the U.S. team should be excluded if safety for the Iranian players cannot be guaranteed.

Trump had expressed doubts about the appropriateness of Iran's participation in light of ongoing tensions, despite welcoming the team to the tournament. With Iran scheduled to play matches in various U.S. cities, the Iranian squad emphasized FIFA's role as the governing body over World Cup participation, beyond any single nation's jurisdiction.

The Iranian soccer federation also plans to proceed with preparation activities in the United States, including setting up a base camp in Arizona and attending FIFA's annual congress. Iran remains one of Asia's soccer powers, maintaining FIFA's No. 20 world ranking, with its commitment firm ahead of the matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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