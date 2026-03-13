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Australia Soars to Women's World Cup with Victory Over North Korea

Australia qualified for the Women's World Cup in Brazil with a 2-1 win over North Korea in the Asian Cup. Midfielder Alanna Kennedy and captain Sam Kerr scored, securing a semi-final berth and automatic World Cup qualification. The team will face the winner of the China vs. Taiwan match next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:29 IST
Australia Soars to Women's World Cup with Victory Over North Korea
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In an electrifying match, Australia became the first nation to secure a spot in next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil, overcoming North Korea with a 2-1 victory.

The win guaranteed the Matildas a place in the Asian Cup semi-finals, earning their automatic ticket to the global stage. Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr delivered crucial goals, with Kennedy scoring her fifth of the tournament and Kerr extending the lead just after halftime.

A strategic and defensive masterclass from Australia saw them through, as they now prepare to face either China or Taiwan in the upcoming semi-final. The team's definitive performance was backed by a passionate home crowd that played a significant role in their success.

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