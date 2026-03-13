Australia Soars to Women's World Cup with Victory Over North Korea

In an electrifying match, Australia became the first nation to secure a spot in next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil, overcoming North Korea with a 2-1 victory.

The win guaranteed the Matildas a place in the Asian Cup semi-finals, earning their automatic ticket to the global stage. Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr delivered crucial goals, with Kennedy scoring her fifth of the tournament and Kerr extending the lead just after halftime.

A strategic and defensive masterclass from Australia saw them through, as they now prepare to face either China or Taiwan in the upcoming semi-final. The team's definitive performance was backed by a passionate home crowd that played a significant role in their success.