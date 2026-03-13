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Marco Odermatt: Alpine Skiing Maestro Clinches Fifth Crystal Globe

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt secured the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup crystal globe for the fifth consecutive year and claimed the downhill title for the third time. With a commanding lead over Franjo von Allmen, Odermatt's success underscores his dominance in the sport, joining renowned names in skiing history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:42 IST
Marco Odermatt: Alpine Skiing Maestro Clinches Fifth Crystal Globe

Switzerland's ski sensation Marco Odermatt has etched his name in the annals of alpine skiing history by clinching the coveted men's Alpine Skiing World Cup crystal globe for the fifth consecutive year. This triumph on Friday also marked his third successive downhill title win.

Odermatt's victory came ahead of the final race in Norway, as his sole rival Franjo von Allmen fell short, handing the 28-year-old an unassailable lead. Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr took the top points in France, narrowly defeating Italy's Giovanni Franzoni, while Odermatt secured third place.

Renowned for his versatility, Odermatt's achievements this season include nine race wins. With an insurmountable lead over Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen in the overall standings, Odermatt praised the consistent challenges of various pistes and hailed his latest victory as a testament to his prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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