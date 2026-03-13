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AIU Enhances Doping Intelligence with Two-Way Anonymous Communication

The Athletics Integrity Unit has introduced an enhanced tool for anonymous two-way communication with informers, aimed at strengthening efforts against doping and ethical violations in sport. This initiative allows investigators to clarify inputs while ensuring confidentiality, enhancing integrity management within the athletics community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:38 IST
AIU Enhances Doping Intelligence with Two-Way Anonymous Communication
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The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has unveiled an advanced tool enabling two-way anonymous communication with informers of doping and ethical violations, while safeguarding their confidentiality. This development marks a significant step forward in intelligence gathering within athletics.

The AIU, established by World Athletics, oversees both doping and non-doping integrity issues. Its responsibilities cover anti-doping measures, age and results manipulation, fraudulent transfers of allegiance, and misconduct such as bribery and betting rule violations. The new two-way communication feature allows informers to provide tips via WhatsApp or email, facilitating real-time clarification and input review by investigators.

Michael King, AIU's Head of Investigations and Intelligence, emphasized the importance of this tool in fostering community trust and encouraging the reporting of integrity concerns. David Chadwick, CEO of RealResponse, also highlighted its role in strengthening sport integrity by promoting meaningful dialogues that yield better information. The AIU's proactive strategy showcases their dedication to protecting athletes and maintaining the sport's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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