England's Rugby Resilience: A Roller-Coaster Ride

England's rugby squad is set for a high-stakes match in Paris this Saturday, aiming to upend France's anticipated title celebration. Despite recent performances, history suggests they can play spoilers. Under coach Steve Borthwick, England has experienced an eventful journey marked by exhilarating highs and frustrating lows.

Following unexpected losses to Wales, Ireland, and Fiji, England entered the World Cup with low external expectations. However, they quickly turned heads with a decisive victory over Argentina, spearheaded by George Ford's outstanding kicking. The team was close to reaching the final, only losing to South Africa in the semi-finals.

Recent struggles include a frustrating loss streak to top-tier teams, culminating in a first-ever defeat by Italy. Defensive shortcomings and strategic mishaps persist, but Borthwick remains optimistic about his fast, brave playing strategy. England now faces the monumental challenge of unsettling France in Paris, with eyes on reprising past glories.

(With inputs from agencies.)