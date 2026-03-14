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Mayank Chakraborty: Rising Chess Star from North-East India Becomes Grandmaster

Young chess prodigy Mayank Chakraborty becomes the 94th Grandmaster from India and the first from its North-East region. The 17-year-old secured his title at the Hotel Stockholm North by First Hotels Chess Talents Tournament. With strong family support, Chakraborty's journey stands as an inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:38 IST
Mayank Chakraborty: Rising Chess Star from North-East India Becomes Grandmaster
  • Country:
  • India

Mayank Chakraborty has etched his name in the annals of Indian chess history by becoming the 94th Grandmaster, and the first from the North-East region. At just 17, this young talent from Guwahati, Assam, clinched the title during the Hotel Stockholm North by First Hotels Chess Talents Tournament.

The achievement came after Chakraborty crossed the prestigious Elo 2500 rating and secured his final GM norm. His journey to the top saw a thrilling match-up against Swedish International Master Philip Lindgren, culminating in an exciting draw with English IM Jonah B Willow.

Mayank's ascent in the chess world is not just limited to his gameplay. Behind the scenes, his family played a significant supportive role, with his mother, a doctor, and his father, who left his job to travel with him. They have been pivotal in nurturing his chess career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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