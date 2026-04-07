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Harry Maguire: The Resilient Heart of Manchester United

Harry Maguire extended his contract at Manchester United for an additional year, with an option for another 12 months. The England defender, despite setbacks, reestablished himself at the club and earned a recall to the national team. His leadership and experience remain invaluable to the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:14 IST
Harry Maguire: The Resilient Heart of Manchester United
Harry Maguire
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move, Manchester United announced on Tuesday that Harry Maguire has signed a one-year contract extension, with an option for an additional year. The England defender, renowned for his resilience and leadership, was approaching the end of his contract this season.

Director of football Jason Wilcox emphasized Maguire's essential role, stating, "Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United." Having joined United in 2019 for a world-record fee for a defender, Maguire has been an integral part of the team.

Despite challenges under former manager Erik ten Hag, Maguire has cemented his place as a pivotal figure. His continued commitment to both the club and national team highlights his dedication and professionalism, as he looks forward to more successful seasons with Manchester United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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