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Harry Maguire Extends Legacy at Manchester United Until 2027

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire, has signed a new contract extending his stay until 2027. The 33-year-old England international aims to strengthen Manchester United's squad, providing leadership and experience. Maguire has re-established his position in the team, contributing to United's impressive run under interim manager Michael Carrick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:06 IST
Harry Maguire Extends Legacy at Manchester United Until 2027
Harry Maguire
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United's seasoned defender, Harry Maguire, has extended his contract with the club until 2027, with the possibility of an additional year. The acclaimed Premier League player has been integral to the team since his record-signing in 2019, making 266 appearances and aiding in victories for the FA Cup and League Cup.

Maguire, who faced a challenging period losing the captaincy, has reasserted himself under interim manager Michael Carrick. His recent performances have been pivotal in Manchester United's ascent to third in the league standings, showcasing his resilience and dedication to the team.

United's Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, praised Maguire's irreplaceable leadership, noting his essential role in guiding a young and eager squad. The renewed contract emphasizes Maguire's commitment to creating memorable moments with the club and its supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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