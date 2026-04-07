Harry Maguire Extends Legacy at Manchester United Until 2027
Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire, has signed a new contract extending his stay until 2027. The 33-year-old England international aims to strengthen Manchester United's squad, providing leadership and experience. Maguire has re-established his position in the team, contributing to United's impressive run under interim manager Michael Carrick.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United's seasoned defender, Harry Maguire, has extended his contract with the club until 2027, with the possibility of an additional year. The acclaimed Premier League player has been integral to the team since his record-signing in 2019, making 266 appearances and aiding in victories for the FA Cup and League Cup.
Maguire, who faced a challenging period losing the captaincy, has reasserted himself under interim manager Michael Carrick. His recent performances have been pivotal in Manchester United's ascent to third in the league standings, showcasing his resilience and dedication to the team.
United's Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, praised Maguire's irreplaceable leadership, noting his essential role in guiding a young and eager squad. The renewed contract emphasizes Maguire's commitment to creating memorable moments with the club and its supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO
Karnataka's Political Chessboard: Cabinet Reshuffle or Leadership Change?
Historic Leadership Shift: Vietnam Elects To Lam as President
To Lam: Vietnam's New Era of Consolidated Leadership
To Lam: Vietnam's New Political Era Under a Consolidated Leadership