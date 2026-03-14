Ireland's Dominant Victory Keeps Six Nations Dream Alive
Ireland defeated Scotland 43-21 in a bonus-point win to stay in the Six Nations race, needing England to beat France for a third title in four years. Key tries from Tommy O'Brien dashed Scotland's hopes, extending Ireland's win streak over them to 12 games.
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland remains in contention for the Six Nations title after a commanding 43-21 victory over Scotland on Saturday. The match, which held high stakes for both teams, saw a dynamic start with three tries in the initial 10 minutes. Ireland, however, took control to lead 19-7 at halftime.
Scotland made a valiant attempt with three quick tries in the second half, narrowing the gap to five points. However, two decisive tries by Tommy O'Brien secured Ireland's win, marking their 12th consecutive triumph over Scotland and ending the visitors' 27-year wait for a title.
Despite the win, Ireland's title fate remains uncertain. They are now three points ahead of France but rely on England to secure a win in Paris, a feat not achieved in the last decade, to claim the championship title or hope for another rare combination of results to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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