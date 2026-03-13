Left Menu

Sabalenka and Zverev Stroke Their Way to Indian Wells Semis

Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev advanced to the semi-finals of the Indian Wells tournament. Sabalenka overcame Canadian Victoria Mboko, while Zverev defeated Frenchman Arthur Fils. Sabalenka's mental toughness sealed her win, and Zverev’s efficiency saw him through comfortably.

Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev have kept their hopes alive at Indian Wells, securing their places in the semi-finals with impressive performances. Sabalenka faced a tough challenge from Victoria Mboko but eventually triumphed 7-6(0), 6-4.

The match saw Sabalenka, the world number one, overcome a determined effort from the 19-year-old Canadian. Mboko pushed the opening set to a tiebreak, but Sabalenka's resolve ensured she won it to love, marking a first in her career.

Over on another court, Germany's Alexander Zverev efficiently dispatched Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-3. Zverev remained in control throughout, and his concentration yielded fewer unforced errors, securing his semi-final berth. Both players are strong contenders for the coveted title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

