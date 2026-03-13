Sabalenka and Zverev Stroke Their Way to Indian Wells Semis

Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev have kept their hopes alive at Indian Wells, securing their places in the semi-finals with impressive performances. Sabalenka faced a tough challenge from Victoria Mboko but eventually triumphed 7-6(0), 6-4.

The match saw Sabalenka, the world number one, overcome a determined effort from the 19-year-old Canadian. Mboko pushed the opening set to a tiebreak, but Sabalenka's resolve ensured she won it to love, marking a first in her career.

Over on another court, Germany's Alexander Zverev efficiently dispatched Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-3. Zverev remained in control throughout, and his concentration yielded fewer unforced errors, securing his semi-final berth. Both players are strong contenders for the coveted title.

(With inputs from agencies.)