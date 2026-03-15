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Japan Advances with Dominant Victory in Women's Asian Cup

Japan stormed into the semi-finals of the Women's Asian Cup with a decisive 7-0 victory over the Philippines in Sydney. Toko Koga scored twice to help her team stay on track for a third title. Japan will face South Korea next while also securing a spot in the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:49 IST
Japan Advances with Dominant Victory in Women's Asian Cup

Japan delivered a commanding performance in Sydney, securing a 7-0 victory over the Philippines to progress to the semi-finals of the Women's Asian Cup. Key player Toko Koga netted twice, putting Japan in a strong position for a third title.

The match, marked by one-sided play, saw Japan overcome resistance from Philippines goalkeeper Nina Meollo before Mina Tanaka broke the deadlock. Koga's corner conversion doubled their lead, with subsequent goals from Remina Chiba, Manaka Matsukubo, and others sealing the comprehensive win.

With this triumph, Japan not only sets up a semi-final clash with South Korea but also clinches a berth at the 2027 Women's World Cup. The Philippines, meanwhile, will compete in playoff matches for further qualification chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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