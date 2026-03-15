Samson's Explosive Returns: Powerplay Dominance

India's triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup owed much to the fiery prowess of Sanju Samson. Displaying his batting acumen, Samson's performance was pivotal in India's victories, particularly against New Zealand in the final. With explosive innings, he set a fast-paced tone that left opponents reeling.

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian team, highlighted Samson's impact in powerplays, asserting that his addition to the playing XI was crucial for enhancing India's batting dynamism. Despite a lackluster start against New Zealand earlier, Samson found his rhythm and delivered when it counted most.

Abhishek Sharma also emerged as a key player, overcoming initial setbacks to deliver critical half-centuries. Gambhir's belief in his players' abilities emphasized a strategy aimed at aggressive play. This faith was rewarded with convincing performances, showcasing India's strong bench strength and strategic acumen.