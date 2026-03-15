Kochi Hosts Indian Football Showdown Against Hong Kong

Kochi is set to host the Indian men's football team's final AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers match against Hong Kong on March 31. Despite both teams being eliminated from the competition, the game still holds significance due to FIFA ranking points being up for grabs.

This encounter will be India's third home fixture in the current qualifiers, having previously played in Shillong and Margao against Bangladesh and Singapore, respectively. The match marks a notable return for the national team to Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, a venue they haven't played at since 2016.

In March 2016, India faced Turkmenistan in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at the same historic stadium. Football fans in Kochi are eager to see the Blue Tigers in action again as they conclude their qualifying journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)