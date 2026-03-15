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Qatar Grand Prix Postponed Amid Middle East Conflict

The Qatar Grand Prix, initially set for April 2026, has been postponed to November 8 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The announcement was made by MotoGP on Sunday, citing geopolitical tensions as the reason for rescheduling the event at Lusail International Circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:42 IST
Qatar Grand Prix Postponed Amid Middle East Conflict
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The Qatar Grand Prix originally scheduled for next month has been postponed, MotoGP announced on Sunday. The decision comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The race at the Lusail International Circuit, initially set for April 10-12, 2026, will now take place on November 8, the organizers detailed in a statement.

MotoGP confirmed that the event had been rescheduled due to the complex situation, reflecting uncertainties in the region.

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